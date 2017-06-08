Toronto dim sum favourite Noble has closed its doors for good

Many in Toronto are still reeling from the loss of the Chinatown institution Lee Garden, which suddenly closed at the beginning of May.

Now, another beloved local spot has joined the deadpool, breaking hearts once again.

A post shared by Morris Lum (@molumphoto) on May 20, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

Noble Seafood Restaurant near Dundas and Spadina closed its doors for good on May 20. The restaurant, which was popular for its well priced dim sum, posted a brief notice on its door before quietly ceasing operations.

The empty restaurant now bears a for rent sign in its window.