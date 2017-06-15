20 restaurants to eat at during Summerlicious 2017

Summerlicious returns to Toronto on July 7 and this two-week prix fixe extravaganza runs until July 23 at more than 200 restaurants located all around the city.

Reservations are highly recommended for this, and you can start booking tables on June 22 via the restaurants of your choosing. Like last year, three-course lunch menus are priced at $18, $23 and $28, while dinner is $28, $38 or $48.

Here are 20 spots to try during Summerlicious 2017.

New and Notable

This year, there are 22 new restaurants taking part in Summerlicious, including some recently opened spots.

Thanks to its name, you can probably surmise that this high-end spot on Gerrard focuses on North American cuisine.

Jamie Oliver's first North American restaurant opened a little while ago at Yorkdale Shopping Centre. Pop in if you need to refuel after wandering around the mall.

This sprawling restaurant in the Entertainment District has a prix fixe menu of Mediterranean dishes, which sounds like what you might want to eat at the height of summer.

Lobster isn't on the Summerlicious menu at the Financial District restaurant, but you can see what else is on offer at this controversial spot.

Old Favourites

These restaurants are Summerlicious standbys, but beware; they book up fast so make a reservation STAT.

For classic French fare, head to this spot at Yonge and York Mills. Vegetarians will be happy with its menu too!

The only thing better than the view at this storied spot is the food, so take the elevator up the 54th floor and savour it all.

Don't miss out on the pork (or eggplant) buns if you hit up this popular restaurant beside the Shangri-La.

If you feel like kicking it old school with a white linen dining experience, visit this restaurant inside the little yellow house in Yorkville.

Vegetarian-friendly

Most summerlicious menus offer at least one meat-free options, but these restaurants seem to go above and beyond with multiple veggie or vegan dishes.

Both the lunch and dinner menus at this Iranian restaurant feature vegan options.

Try out this Indian-style pub from the folks behind Pukka on St. Clair West.

There are lots of options at this Middle Eastern spot on Yonge Street. Go with a big group to try everything.

This Italian spot is already pescetarian, but its prix fixe dinner menu also features two vegeatarian mains and two veggie appetizers.

Great Patios

It is Summerlicious after all, so use this opportunity to enjoy a yummy meal al fresco.

Enjoy the third floor patio and art collection as you dine at the Financial District hot spot.

This Japanese restaurant in Yorkville isn't cheap, but it boasts a rooftop patio that's great for people watching.

For bistro far in a garden patio, look no further than this cozy spot at Queen and Peter.

If you want dine right on King Street, head to this restaurant from Susur Lee. Unfortunately, the slaw's not on the prix fixe menu though.

Cheap and Cheerful

If you want to take advantage of Summerlicious, but still don't want to shell out and arm and leg, take a peek at these spots that should keep you full and happy.

Grab a seat at this noisy Italian spot on Eglinton and dine on pasta and other comforting dishes.

Grab a seat and a drink in this dimly lit space and indulge in a three course meal with lots of options to choose from.

Don't forget to order a cocktail when you visit this well-designed Chinatown spot.

For Southeast Asian-inspired street food, take a stroll down Ossington and land at Hawker Bar.