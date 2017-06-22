Korean cheese back ribs coming to Toronto

If you're a fan of meat and cheese, you might want to check out a new restaurant opening soon in Toronto.

That's because we're slated to get our first James Cheese Back Ribs, a Korean restaurant chain, at 409 Spadina Ave., in Chinatown.

Franchise owner Tim Hu says the restaurant will open sometime next month and he's working with The Gabardine's Graham Pratt to develop his menu.

However, like at other James locations, diners will get to dip ribs into cheese that they melt at their table.

You'll soon know where to head if you're looking for an ooey, gooey cheesy meal.