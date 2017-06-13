The top 10 food events near Toronto this summer

Food events near Toronto let you explore with your taste buds, which is one of the best ways to experience a new place. Get out of the city and eat your way through Ontario and beyond.

Here are my picks for the top food events near Toronto this summer.

OK Fridays (Oro-Medonte, all summer)

Every Friday, the barn at the Burl's Creek Event Ground plays host to food producers and vendors, so stop by to grab something delicious on your way up north. Best of all, it's always free and it features live music.

Flavours of Muskoka Chautauqua (Lake Rosseau, July 6)

As a fundraiser for the Muskoka Chautauqua arts organization, tickets to this are a little pricey, but they give you access to this event known as the amazing graze.

Shuffle off to Buffalo for one of the biggest two-day food events in the United States. It feature 55 restaurants, six wineries, a beer tent and lots of live music.

Vaughan Pizzafest (Woodbridge, July 14-16)

Fill up on pizza and craft beer as you listen to music in the city above Toronto. This festival will be super cheesy, in the best way possible.

Butter Tart Festival (Innisfil, July 27)

Take a quick drive out of the city on this Thursday afternoon to visit Innisfil's outdoor farmers' market and mini butter tart festival.

Celebrate the August long weekend in Muskoka by sampling craft beer from 30 different Ontario breweries. Cheers!

Jamie Oliver started this event in the U.K. and it's hopping across the pond for the first time ever. Find lots of food and drink from local vendors and celebrity chefs as well as musical performances from big names, such as Weezer.

This meaty affair bills itself as the biggest ribfest in Canada. That's a bold statement, so you'll have to go to the gargantuan grilling extravaganza to see it for yourself.

If you're in Collingwood over the Labour Day long weekend, don't miss this night market with lanterns and lots and lots of food.

A trip to Prince Edward County always bodes well for your belly, but if you're visiting over Labour Day weekend, be sure to check out this event. It features a long harvest table filled with heirloom tomatoes for you to try.