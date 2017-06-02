Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
brunch toronto

The top 30 brunch in Toronto by neighbourhood

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Brunch in Toronto is a weekend ritual that features eggy dishes, flapjacks stacked high, and maybe even a mimosa or two. While the city boasts many great destinations for this breakfast-lunch hybrid, sometimes the best option is simply what's closest to you. 

Here are my picks for the top brunch in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex 

Find Rose and Sons on Dupont serving up elevated brunch classics. Choose from hangover-helping selections like the patty melt with bacon and eggs or bagel and lox.

Baby Point

If you're looking for an Italian and Spanish inspired brunch, Campo is your spot. Order up offerings of fluffy Dutch-style pancakes and sunny side eggs on top of stewed lentils.

Bloordale Village

Baddies is a cozy Aussie-style cafe serving up beautifully elegant hot cakes and breakfast sandwiches along with incredible coffee. Just be aware, they’re closed Sundays.

Souk Tabule Toronto

Shakshuka arrives to your table bubbling hot at Souk Tabule. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Canary District

The Tabule family of restaurants has brought Souk Tabule to one of Toronto's newest neighbourhoods. Go for turmeric lattes, harissa Caesars , sumptuous platters of dips and hot pans of shakshuka.

Corktown

Impact Kitchen is all about clean eating. Protein-packed breakfast options, like the BLT bowl and energy oatmeal, will keep you fuelled all day. 

Danforth

Cafe Fiorentina serves up local flavours in a big way. They’re famous for their croques, both madame and monsieur, served with your choice of potatoes or salad.

Hollandaise Diner Toronto

Eggs Benedict arrives on grilled cheese sandwiches at Hollandaise Diner. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Danforth East

If you're hankering for some eggs Benny you're best bet might be Hollandaise Diner. It's completely dedicated to the brunch staple and they do it justice with inventive spins on the classic.

Dundas West

Saving Grace is a reliable destination for brunch staples near Trinity Bellwoods. One thing you can always look forward to is their chalkboard specials featuring seasonally inspired pancakes and waffles.

East York

Rise and Dine Eatery is the new go-to spot in this neck of the woods. Brace yourself for a menu featuring over a half dozen varieties of eggs Benny with ingredients like pulled pork and smoked brisket.

Eglinton West

Organic, plant-based dishes like the vegan Benedicts, coconut crusted french toast and the triple decker club sandwiches are brunch menu favourites at Doug’s Public Kitchen

Leslieville

Lady Marmalade is arguably one of the most popular brunch spots in all of Toronto. This is thanks to their eclectic menu stocked with breakfast poutines, huevos rancheritos and build-you-own bennies.

Pow Wow Cafe Toronto

Pow Wow Cafe serves up colourful plates of fry bread tacos. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Kensington Market

You can get almost anything for breakfast in this 'hood, so Pow Wow Cafe is offering something not seen in this area before, fry bread tacos. 

King East

Belgian-Canadian comfort food is the speciality at Le Petit Dejeuner. On weekends, look forward to Liege-style waffles, croque madame sandwiches, crepes and omelettes.

King West

Maple bacon doughnuts are among the drool-worthy options to kick off brunch at Beast Restaurant on Tecumseth. For the main event, I'd opt for the the beastwich comprised of fried chicken thigh, pimento cheese, pork sausage gravy and a fried egg.

Koreatown

Brunch is served on Sundays at White Brick Kitchen and stars banana bread French toast smothered in caramel sauce and fried chicken double downs accompanied by bacon, American cheese, sriracha mayo and of course a fried sunny side up egg.

Dirty Food Toronto

Dirty Food makes a mean vegan and gluten free pancake. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Junction

Dirty Food is the must visit destination for brunch in this neighbourhood. They boast a menu of vegan, gluten-free pancakes and Caesars made with beet juice along with epic fried chicken waffle sandwiches.

Junction Triangle

The Farmhouse Tavern brings the quiet pace of the countryside to the city. The interior is decked out in a farmstead theme and the menu features Caesars, smoked bacon bennies and brunch burgers.

Liberty Village

While the neighbourhood has lots of competition for brunch, School might just have to take top spot. There's cheesy bacon French toast, buttermilk fried chicken and waffles and towering stacks of flapjacks on the menu.

Little India

If you're on the hunt for a great breakfast sandwich, a visit to Lazy Daisy's Cafe is in order. They have one of the best in city and even have a veggie friendly version if you don't eat meat.

Little Italy

Aunties and Uncles is a kitschy little brunch spot tucked away on a residential street just north of College. Their menu of breakfast pockets and tacos attract long lineups on weekends.

Starving Artist Toronto

Breakfast sandwiches come stacked on waffles at Starving Artist. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Mount Pleasant

Starving Artist takes waffles to the next level with spins on classic brunch offerings. Discover menu options like waffle coated bacon, burger sliders and breakfast sandwiches.

Parkdale

One of the best all-day breakfasts in the city can be found at Easy Restaurant. The menu here has a Mexican bent, with huevos divorciados and breakfast quesadillas available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Queen West

Lisa Marie is known for putting a creative spin on brunch staples. Big draws include hangover crushing double pork burgers on pancake buns and fried chicken and waffles with sides of pad Thai fries.

White Lily Diner Toronto

You're going to leave brunch stuffed at White Lily Diner. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Riverside

White Lily Diner is just one of the many spots that has sprung up in the Queen and Broadview area. Here you'll find a range of patty melts, English breakfasts with house sausage and DIY mimosas.

Roncesvalles Village

On the quiet, tree-lined Sorauren Avenue, just north of Queen sits Mitzi's. The popular cafe and brunch spot is known for their weekly specials menu of creative takes on pancakes, poached eggs, scrambles, omelettes and French toast.

Scarborough

The Amazing Ted's Diner has been serving the area since 1954. The menu features familiar greasy spoon specialties like three-egg breakfasts, liver burgers and blue plate specials.

Emmas Country Kitchen Toronto

The oatmeal at Emma's Country Kitchen is a must-try. Photo by Jesse Milns.

St. Clair West

Emma’s Country Kitchen has moved into much roomier digs. They still do the same classic biscuits and gravy and oatmeal as well as their famous baked goods, including donuts.

Upper Beaches

Bodega Henriette is a little cafe that can do it all. This place has coffee, cocktails, baked goods and satisfying brunch offerings like waffle Benedicts and French toast, as well as groceries.

West Queen West

Nestled on the corner of Dovercourt and Argyle, Luna Cafe is the perfect neighbourhood spot to stop by for some fair trade coffee and a bite to eat. Brunch is served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends and includes items like Bennies, breakfast wraps and homemade granola. 

Yonge & Dundas

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, neighbourhood pub Queen and Beaver serves brunch. Fresh baked quiche, grilled sardines and tomato on toast and buttermilk pancakes with maple butter are among the dishes available. 

toronto brunch fest

Thanks to Bud Light Radler Brunch Fest for sponsoring this post

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Cafe Fiorentina

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 30 brunch in Toronto by neighbourhood

You can now get grilled donuts in Toronto

15 great eats from Toronto's new outdoor food market

The top 10 patio parties in Toronto this June

Bestellen is closing its doors for good

Toronto food events: Mac and Cheese Fest, BBQ Eats Festival, Stop's Night Market

Toronto is getting a massive night market at old power plant

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for May