The top 30 brunch in Toronto by neighbourhood

Brunch in Toronto is a weekend ritual that features eggy dishes, flapjacks stacked high, and maybe even a mimosa or two. While the city boasts many great destinations for this breakfast-lunch hybrid, sometimes the best option is simply what's closest to you.

Here are my picks for the top brunch in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Find Rose and Sons on Dupont serving up elevated brunch classics. Choose from hangover-helping selections like the patty melt with bacon and eggs or bagel and lox.

If you're looking for an Italian and Spanish inspired brunch, Campo is your spot. Order up offerings of fluffy Dutch-style pancakes and sunny side eggs on top of stewed lentils.

Baddies is a cozy Aussie-style cafe serving up beautifully elegant hot cakes and breakfast sandwiches along with incredible coffee. Just be aware, they’re closed Sundays.

The Tabule family of restaurants has brought Souk Tabule to one of Toronto's newest neighbourhoods. Go for turmeric lattes, harissa Caesars , sumptuous platters of dips and hot pans of shakshuka.

Impact Kitchen is all about clean eating. Protein-packed breakfast options, like the BLT bowl and energy oatmeal, will keep you fuelled all day.

Cafe Fiorentina serves up local flavours in a big way. They’re famous for their croques, both madame and monsieur, served with your choice of potatoes or salad.

If you're hankering for some eggs Benny you're best bet might be Hollandaise Diner. It's completely dedicated to the brunch staple and they do it justice with inventive spins on the classic.

Saving Grace is a reliable destination for brunch staples near Trinity Bellwoods. One thing you can always look forward to is their chalkboard specials featuring seasonally inspired pancakes and waffles.

Rise and Dine Eatery is the new go-to spot in this neck of the woods. Brace yourself for a menu featuring over a half dozen varieties of eggs Benny with ingredients like pulled pork and smoked brisket.

Organic, plant-based dishes like the vegan Benedicts, coconut crusted french toast and the triple decker club sandwiches are brunch menu favourites at Doug’s Public Kitchen.

Lady Marmalade is arguably one of the most popular brunch spots in all of Toronto. This is thanks to their eclectic menu stocked with breakfast poutines, huevos rancheritos and build-you-own bennies.

You can get almost anything for breakfast in this 'hood, so Pow Wow Cafe is offering something not seen in this area before, fry bread tacos.

Belgian-Canadian comfort food is the speciality at Le Petit Dejeuner. On weekends, look forward to Liege-style waffles, croque madame sandwiches, crepes and omelettes.

Maple bacon doughnuts are among the drool-worthy options to kick off brunch at Beast Restaurant on Tecumseth. For the main event, I'd opt for the the beastwich comprised of fried chicken thigh, pimento cheese, pork sausage gravy and a fried egg.

Brunch is served on Sundays at White Brick Kitchen and stars banana bread French toast smothered in caramel sauce and fried chicken double downs accompanied by bacon, American cheese, sriracha mayo and of course a fried sunny side up egg.

Dirty Food is the must visit destination for brunch in this neighbourhood. They boast a menu of vegan, gluten-free pancakes and Caesars made with beet juice along with epic fried chicken waffle sandwiches.

The Farmhouse Tavern brings the quiet pace of the countryside to the city. The interior is decked out in a farmstead theme and the menu features Caesars, smoked bacon bennies and brunch burgers.

While the neighbourhood has lots of competition for brunch, School might just have to take top spot. There's cheesy bacon French toast, buttermilk fried chicken and waffles and towering stacks of flapjacks on the menu.

If you're on the hunt for a great breakfast sandwich, a visit to Lazy Daisy's Cafe is in order. They have one of the best in city and even have a veggie friendly version if you don't eat meat.

Aunties and Uncles is a kitschy little brunch spot tucked away on a residential street just north of College. Their menu of breakfast pockets and tacos attract long lineups on weekends.

Starving Artist takes waffles to the next level with spins on classic brunch offerings. Discover menu options like waffle coated bacon, burger sliders and breakfast sandwiches.

One of the best all-day breakfasts in the city can be found at Easy Restaurant. The menu here has a Mexican bent, with huevos divorciados and breakfast quesadillas available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Lisa Marie is known for putting a creative spin on brunch staples. Big draws include hangover crushing double pork burgers on pancake buns and fried chicken and waffles with sides of pad Thai fries.

White Lily Diner is just one of the many spots that has sprung up in the Queen and Broadview area. Here you'll find a range of patty melts, English breakfasts with house sausage and DIY mimosas.

On the quiet, tree-lined Sorauren Avenue, just north of Queen sits Mitzi's. The popular cafe and brunch spot is known for their weekly specials menu of creative takes on pancakes, poached eggs, scrambles, omelettes and French toast.

The Amazing Ted's Diner has been serving the area since 1954. The menu features familiar greasy spoon specialties like three-egg breakfasts, liver burgers and blue plate specials.

Emma’s Country Kitchen has moved into much roomier digs. They still do the same classic biscuits and gravy and oatmeal as well as their famous baked goods, including donuts.

Bodega Henriette is a little cafe that can do it all. This place has coffee, cocktails, baked goods and satisfying brunch offerings like waffle Benedicts and French toast, as well as groceries.

Nestled on the corner of Dovercourt and Argyle, Luna Cafe is the perfect neighbourhood spot to stop by for some fair trade coffee and a bite to eat. Brunch is served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends and includes items like Bennies, breakfast wraps and homemade granola.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, neighbourhood pub Queen and Beaver serves brunch. Fresh baked quiche, grilled sardines and tomato on toast and buttermilk pancakes with maple butter are among the dishes available.