This Week on DineSafe: The Musket, TLP, Sashimi Island, Old Nick, Taco Del Mar

This week on DineSafe one of Toronto's most popular German restaurants was shut down by city health inspectors for failing to prevent a rodent and insect infestation. They have since cleaned up their act and reopened.
Find out who else got in trouble with city health inspectors this week.
- Inspected on: May 8, 2017
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent an insect infestation, operator failed to prevent a rodent infestation and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: May 8, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Old Nick (123 Danforth Ave.)
- Inspected on: May 9, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: May 9, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: May 11, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significan: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: May 12, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
- Inspected on: May 12, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 12, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.