This Week on DineSafe: Old School, Leslieville Pumps, Saving Grace, Noble Coffee Co.

This week on DineSafe I can happily announce that there are no restaurant closures to report. Some of the city's most well known brunch destinations were, however, busted with yellow cards.
See which other local joints got in trouble with city health inspectors this week.
- Inspected on: May 2, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 3, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 3, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 4, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Old School (800 Dundas St. West)
- Inspected on: May 4, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pariwar (1732 Lawrence Ave. East)
- Inspected on: May 4, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 12 (Minor: 5, Significant: 7)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 4, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 4, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.