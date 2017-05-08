This Week on DineSafe: Old School, Leslieville Pumps, Saving Grace, Noble Coffee Co.

This week on DineSafe I can happily announce that there are no restaurant closures to report. Some of the city's most well known brunch destinations were, however, busted with yellow cards.

See which other local joints got in trouble with city health inspectors this week.

Port Union Bakery (287 Port Union Rd.)

Inspected on: May 2, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: May 3, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Spring Sushi (10 Dundas St. East)

Inspected on: May 3, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Leslieville Pumps (929 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: May 4, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Old School (800 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: May 4, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pariwar (1732 Lawrence Ave. East)

Inspected on: May 4, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 12 (Minor: 5, Significant: 7)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Saving Grace (907 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: May 4, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Time Capsule Cafe (2183 Danforth Ave.)