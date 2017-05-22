Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 47 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: HoSu Bistro, Sidecar, Burrito Boyz, Thobors, Sashimi Island

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 47 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe there are only conditional passes to report. Yellow card offenders included a popular Korean restaurant on Queen St. who racked up two crucial infractions including staff failing to wash their hands. 

Discover what other restaurants got in trouble with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Burrito Boyz (5314 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: May 15, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 6)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Kuni Sushi Ya (20 Baldwin St.)
  • Inspected on: May 15, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Sashimi Island (635 College St.)
  • Inspected on: May 15, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Epicure Shop (473 Parliament St.)
  • Inspected on: May 16, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
HoSu Bistro (254 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 16, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Sidecar (577 College St.)
  • Inspected on: May 17, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Thobors (627 Mount Pleasant Rd.)
  • Inspected on: May 17, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This Week on DineSafe: HoSu Bistro, Sidecar, Burrito Boyz, Thobors, Sashimi Island

The top 10 Chinese lobster in Toronto

The top $3 cheap drink deals in Toronto

Toronto food events: Brunch Fest, Festival of Sake, Parking Lot BBQ, Leaside Smokedown

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Uncle Smoke, Calii Love, Brett's Ice Cream

Toronto is getting a paella and sangria restaurant

Why Ontario Place is the new hot spot for events

The top 30 ice cream and gelato in Toronto by neighbourhood