This Week on DineSafe: HoSu Bistro, Sidecar, Burrito Boyz, Thobors, Sashimi Island

This week on DineSafe there are only conditional passes to report. Yellow card offenders included a popular Korean restaurant on Queen St. who racked up two crucial infractions including staff failing to wash their hands.
Discover what other restaurants got in trouble with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: May 15, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 6)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 15, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: May 15, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 16, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 16, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Sidecar (577 College St.)
- Inspected on: May 17, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Thobors (627 Mount Pleasant Rd.)
- Inspected on: May 17, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.