This Week on DineSafe: HoSu Bistro, Sidecar, Burrito Boyz, Thobors, Sashimi Island

This week on DineSafe there are only conditional passes to report. Yellow card offenders included a popular Korean restaurant on Queen St. who racked up two crucial infractions including staff failing to wash their hands.

Discover what other restaurants got in trouble with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Burrito Boyz (5314 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: May 15, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 6)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Kuni Sushi Ya (20 Baldwin St.)

Inspected on: May 15, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Sashimi Island (635 College St.)

Inspected on: May 15, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Epicure Shop (473 Parliament St.)

Inspected on: May 16, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

HoSu Bistro (254 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: May 16, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Sidecar (577 College St.)

Inspected on: May 17, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Thobors (627 Mount Pleasant Rd.)