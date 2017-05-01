This Week on DineSafe: Fugo Desserts, Messini, Cadillac Lounge, Miss Thing's

This week on DineSafe there's the first red card to report in a while. A Chinese takeout restaurant in North York was shut down by city health inspectors for a number of significant and crucial violations.
- Inspected on: April 24, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 24, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Messini (445 Danforth Ave.)
- Inspected on: April 24, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 25, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 25, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: April 25, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 26, 2017
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operate food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard and offering for sale hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C.
- Inspected on: April 26, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
