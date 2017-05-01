Eat & Drink
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Fugo Desserts, Messini, Cadillac Lounge, Miss Thing's

This week on DineSafe there's the first red card to report in a while. A Chinese takeout restaurant in North York was shut down by city health inspectors for a number of significant and crucial violations. 

See which other restaurants got in trouble with the food police this week on DineSafe.

Cool Runnings (146 Main St.)
  • Inspected on: April 24, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Fugo Desserts (205 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: April 24, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Messini (445 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: April 24, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Cadillac Lounge (1296 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: April 25, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Churrasco of St. Clair (679 St. Clair Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: April 25, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
House of Lancaster (1215 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: April 25, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Lee's Oriental Takeout (2007 Finch Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: April 26, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operate food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard and offering for sale hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C.
Miss Thing's (1279 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: April 26, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

