This Week on DineSafe: Fugo Desserts, Messini, Cadillac Lounge, Miss Thing's

This week on DineSafe there's the first red card to report in a while. A Chinese takeout restaurant in North York was shut down by city health inspectors for a number of significant and crucial violations.

Cool Runnings (146 Main St.)

Inspected on: April 24, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Fugo Desserts (205 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: April 24, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Messini (445 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: April 24, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Cadillac Lounge (1296 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: April 25, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: April 25, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

House of Lancaster (1215 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: April 25, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: April 26, 2017

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operate food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard and offering for sale hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C.