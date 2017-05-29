This Week on DineSafe: Fancy Franks, Fred's Bread, New Ho King, Hair of the Dog

This week on DineSafe I can happily announce that no Toronto restaurants received red cards from city health inspectors. This was not, however, the case when it came to yellow cards. A number of restaurants were hit with infractions including one of Toronto's top hot dog purveyors, Fancy Franks.

Discover which other restaurants landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week.

Ethiopian House (4 Irwin Ave.)

Inspected on: May 23, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Fancy Franks (326 College St.)

Inspected on: May 23, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

New Ho King (416 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: May 23, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Big Sushi (388 Bloor St.)

Inspected on: May 24, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hair of the Dog (425 Church St.)

Inspected on: May 24, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Que Ling (248 Boulton Ave.)