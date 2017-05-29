Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Fancy Franks, Fred's Bread, New Ho King, Hair of the Dog

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe I can happily announce that no Toronto restaurants received red cards from city health inspectors. This was not, however, the case when it came to yellow cards. A number of restaurants were hit with infractions including one of Toronto's top hot dog purveyors, Fancy Franks. 

Discover which other restaurants landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week.

Ethiopian House (4 Irwin Ave.)
  • Inspected on: May 23, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Fancy Franks (326 College St.)
  • Inspected on: May 23, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
New Ho King (416 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: May 23, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Big Sushi (388 Bloor St.)
  • Inspected on: May 24, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Fred's Bread (45 Brisbane Rd.)
  • Inspected on: May 24, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Hair of the Dog (425 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: May 24, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Que Ling (248 Boulton Ave.)
  • Inspected on: May 25, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Rectory Cafe on Toronto Island closing its doors for good

This is what Toronto's first-ever Brunch Fest was like

Everyone is complaining about a Toronto restaurant's Caesar salad

Dangerous Dans has closed its doors after 18 years

The first PS Kensington of the season brings out big crowds

This Week on DineSafe: Fancy Franks, Fred's Bread, New Ho King, Hair of the Dog

Jaden Smith really hates the pancakes at Toronto's Four Seasons

The top 30 burgers in Toronto by neighbourhood