Webers just opened a burger stand in Toronto

Nothing says a trip to cottage country quite like a pit stop at Webers, the lineup-inducing roadside burger joint on Highway 11.

Now, you can reportedly indulge your cravings for charcoal barbecued burgers in the heart of the city because the newly revamped Budweiser Stage will serve Webers fare at its on site food stand called the River Bar.

Webers cheeseburgers burgers will go for $10, while double cheeseburgers will run $15. A combo with a cheeseburger and a tall can is priced at $21.75.

After delaying its opening due to high water levels in Lake Ontario, Budweiser Stage will make its debut tomorrow night with the highly anticipated Chance the Rapper show.