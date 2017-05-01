Huge lineups for Toronto's new Anishnawbe restaurant

Toronto's new Anishnawbe restaurant NishDish had its grand opening this weekend and attracted long lineups before it opened its doors at Bloor and Clinton.

NishDish, from chef Johl Whiteduck Ringuette, is now up and running in the former Tacos El Asador space (the popular El Salvadorian spot has since moved to bigger digs across the street).

The grand opening event kicked off on Friday with an outdoor celebration with community leaders and Elders as well as musical performances.

For more than a decade chef Whiteduck Ringuette has been operating NishDish catering, but now he's expanded to open a First Nations owned and operated food emporium. He and his team will continue to offer catering as well.

NishDish, at at 690 Bloor St. W., is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.