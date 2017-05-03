Toronto is getting an Uncle Tetsu doughnut cone

Two of Toronto's biggest lineup inducing desserts are joining forces this weekend to unveil a new creation that you'll probably want to share with a friend or five.

Eva's Original Chimneys and Uncle Tetsu will serve up a Japanese cheesecake chimney cone (colloquially referred to as a doughnut cone) at the Concept space inside Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

This sugar bomb includes a cheesecake-stuffed chimney filled with soft serve ice cream and raspberry coulis. The whole things comes topped with another slice of cheesecake and a dainty tuile cookie.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, there will be 15 of these cones available per hour. Each one will set you back $15.