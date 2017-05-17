Toronto is getting a paella and sangria restaurant

It's not easy getting good paella in Toronto but that might be all about to change with the opening of a paella and sangria restaurant later this year.

A former convenience store at Queen and Coady in Leslieville now has a sign up announcing its future arrival.

Construction is at very early stages so don't expect this to open imminently. But in a neighbourhood flush with pubs, Italian restaurants, coffee shops and waxing salons local residents are excited that something new is on the way.

Previously, a short-lived tapas cafe and wine bar called Hola Cafe called Leslieville home but its shifting identity and low key vibe never seemed to win over customers.

Patria, Carmen and Barsa Taberna are among the current go-to paella and sangria spots in Toronto but this east side addition definitely seems to be bringing a tighter focus to its menu.