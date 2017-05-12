Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
ruru ice cream

Toronto gets a new small-batch ice cream maker

Toronto's filled with over-the-top ice cream cones and long lineups for decadent ice cream sandwiches. But why stand outside when you can get the good stuff delivered right to your door?

There are few ice cream delivery services in Toronto, including a new one called Ruru Baked from pastry chef and Calgary expat Luanne Ronquillo.

Ronquillo launched Ruru Baked in December, a weird time, she admits, to start an ice cream business. Yet, even though she also makes handmade Twix-like chocolate bars, potato chip square (they're like a Rice Crispy square) and apple and cheddar pie, ice cream remains her bestseller.

A post shared by ruru baked (@rurubaked) on

She plays with nostalgic flavours from her childhood and is also influenced by food she finds in the city. Take her sweet corn and lime, ice cream for instance, which she made after eating Mexican-style street corn.

After playing around in the kitchen, Ronquillo put freeze dried corn in the ice cream result in a flavour that's more like Corn Pops or cornbread that corn-on-the-cob.

A post shared by ruru baked (@rurubaked) on

Her other ice cream flavours include black sesame and milk tea and she's working on some vegan options too. All her treats are available for delivery on Saturdays in a large swath of mid and downtown Toronto.

