Toronto just got a new craft cider made with kombucha

Toronto's craft cider industry is finally starting to blossom. We're now home to two cider bars, ciders festivals, and a dedicated Ontario Cider Week, which starts today and runs until June 4.

Bars and restaurants across the province will feature specials and events dedicated to fermented apple goodness, including one cidery that's blending its signature brew with locally made kombucha.

Sulker's Cider is the new kid on the cider block. It's run by two couples who started it nearly two years ago. They made their way into the industry by initially offering their cider up for free via Instagram and later ran a crowdfunding campaign, which brought in more than $12,000.

Yesterday, they sold their very first keg to Her Father's Cider and for Cider Week, they'll be serving up cider blended with Toronto's Tonica Kombucha at Tequila Bookworm on Queen Street West.

How's that for the ultimate trendy patio drink?