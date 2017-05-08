Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
coffee cone toronto

Toronto cafe will serve coffee in an ice cream cone

Ditch your cups, plates and bowls because Toronto's going cone crazy. You can already find pizza, sushidoughnut and other over-the-top ice cream cones in the city, but there's a new conical creation coming to town, and this one is caffeinated. 

Coffee in a Cone will make its Toronto debut at Balzac's Liberty Village cafe on May 11. Touted as the most Instagrammed coffee in the world, this product comes to Toronto from South Africa.

Balzac's is marketing its latest menu offering as an eco-friendly product that'll keep takeaway cups away from landfills. But frankly, Coffee in a Cone just sounds like a decadent treat.

It features a chocolate-lined waffle cone that's apparently leak-proof for up to 10 minutes. You can get your cone filled with a shot of espresso, a machiatto, hot chocolate or cold brew. But whatever you get, you better drink it quickly. 

