Toronto is getting an absinthe bar

absinthe bar toronto

Despite what you might have seen in movies like Moulin Rouge and Eurotrip, you won't see the green fairy while drinking absinthe, an anise-flavoured spirit that's often misunderstand (despite appearing at plenty of Toronto bars and restaurants and even at the LCBO).

Perhaps you'll learn more about it at L'Absinthe Bar, which is opening above Coq of the Walk at 488 College St., in the former Snakes & Lagers space.

That's fitting because the folks from Snakes & Lattes are also behind this French-inspired spot.

L'Absinthe Bar will feature about 12 different types of absinthe, mainly from France and Switzerland. Along with absinthe cocktails, it'll serve this green-tinted spirit in the traditional fashion with sugar and ice water in Pontarlier glasses.

The food menu includes absinthe-flavoured dishes, including pates, sausages and ice cream.

Amy Carlberg

