toronto bus icing

This might be the strangest thing ever seen on the TTC

The TTC can be a strange and wonderful place sometimes. From raccoons to pants-less crowds, many of us have seem something out of the ordinary on a subway, bus, or streetcar.

But the latest incident might take the cake (er, roll). That's because on April 28, a Twitter user by the name of Craig Calhoun posted a photo of a man appearing to ride the bus with a huge tub of Taco Bell cinnabon frosting.

According to Calhoun, this all went down on the 47 Landsdowne southbound bus route and the man in question got off at St. Clair.

I'm sure many of us have questions about this, like was that massive drum actually filled with frosting? And why was he transporting it on the bus?

While you mull that over, here's how people around the world reacted to icing man.

@craigcalhoun

