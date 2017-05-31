Popular Beaches cafe plans to close due to rent increase

Some parts of the city are saturated with independent cafes, while in other neighbourhoods, it's difficult to find a good cup of coffee.

In the Beaches (or the Beach), one of the most popular spots for espresso-based beverages is Bud's Coffee Bar, which has been at 1934 Queen St. E., since 2014. However, according to the Toronto Star, the local favourite might be relocating soon due to a huge rent increase.

Bud's rent, as the Star writes, is set to double from the current rate of $3,000 per month. This is reportedly a common trend in the Beaches right since lots of storefronts along Queen Street East are currently sitting empty.

It's a similar story on Queen Street West, where rising commercial rents are also pushing out small businesses leading to an increase in vacancies.