This is what Toronto's first-ever Brunch Fest was like

Toronto got its first-ever brunch festival this past weekend. The three day event was all about radlers, caesars, cheladas, bennies, pancakes and bacon. Radler-infused hollandaises, pancake burgers, crab cake and egg sandwiches and butter chicken breakfast burritos were all on offer from some of Toronto's most beloved brunch spots. 

Take a look at some of the highlights from Brunch Fest in this photo gallery.

Jesse Milns

