outdoor markets toronto

Outdoor farmers' markets open in Toronto this week

Forget the wet weather in forecast and start getting outside to shop for food al fresco. That's because starting this weekend, many of Toronto's outdoor farmers' markets start up again.

Summer hours start at the Evergreen Brick Works market this Saturday, and on Sunday, May 7, this oasis in the Don Valley will launch its new Sunday market.

The Brick Works will feature a rotating rosters of chefs and food vendors in what it's calling its outdoor food court, as well as local makers and artisans. This Sunday's lineup includes ChocoSol, the Heirloom food truck and TC's Momos

Next week, the Trinity Bellwoods Farmers' Market (May 9), the Davisville Village Market (May 9), the Ryerson University Market (May 10) and the Weston Farmers' Market (May 13) will all kick off. 

Evergreen

