New York's hottest restaurant pop-up is coming to Toronto

Toronto seems to go nuts for pop-ups, and we're not afraid to wait in line to grab merch from big pop stars or chow down on famous Shake Shack burgers and crinkle-cut fries.

Next week, we'll get another pop-up, and this one's also from south of the border.

Joint Venture, a self-described "food and cultural project," will make its way to Toronto to take over two different restaurants. The company, based out of New York City, does catering and hosts events. It's been written up by the likes of GQ and the Wall Street Journal.

On May 8, it'll appear at La Hacienda on Queen Street West from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m serving a Mexican-style feast. On May 10, Joint Venture will be at Grey Gardens, where they promise to serve lots of seafood.

These events feature good food and good art and you better make a reservation, because they'll go pretty fast, and you don't want to miss out.