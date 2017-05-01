The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for April

Toronto's newest crop of restaurants bring us Korean fried and jerk chicken, unreal Moroccan tagines, Anishaabe cuisine, brewpubs and tacos.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants that opened in Toronto in April.

From the owners of Cava and Chabrol comes an elegant Moroccan restaurant at the sleepy end of Dupont. French influences and technique come through in the Moroccan style of cuisine, from sardine kefta to goat tagine.

Serving a menu of Korean fried chicken at Queen and Bathurst, this boozy late night spot will likely soon become a favourite of eaters and drinkers in the area. Offerings include cheesy chicken as well as faves like poutine along with soju cocktails and beers.

The restaurateur behind Dirty Bird is going back to his roots with this canteen-style restaurant in a notorious dead spot at the corner of Clinton and College. Go for the fatally spicy jerk chicken and pork, Golden Patty baked goods, and powerful rum punch.

This new restaurant is serving up Anishaabe cuisine in the spot where Tacos El Asador used to be. There's breakfasts, soups, salads, and mains using proteins like elk and venison.

On West Queen West, this brand spanking new spot with a chic, clean style is serving up tacos along with their own agua fresca including lemon, coconut and mango flavours as well as horchata.

A fish-based restaurant centred on entire bone-in meals cooked over charcoal and hardwood, the latest offering from the Ink restaurant group also has an impressive spirits menu and a selection of house-made cheeses, breads, meats and pastas.

Now located at Victoria Park and St. Clair East, this taco place already has a loyal following. Classic antojitos, tacos, quesadillas and tostadas with fish or shrimp ceviche along with sizzling fajitas, grilled asados and flour tortilla burritos are all part of the smorgasbord here.

Based out of a creaky century-old mansion that’s been refurbished to become a Leslieville brewery pouring a half dozen of their own hop forward and saison style beers with plans to start serving up to ten more. They also have a globally inspired menu featuring sopes, fish tacos, cevapi and croquettes, as well as a sunny rooftop patio.

Freshly made Lanzhou-style noodles available in two types are what to eat at this central spot on Edward near Ryerson. If you’re on the hunt for good beef noodles and big portions, look no further.

Near Queen and Broadview, this brewpub is already booming, serving a menu of bar eats like ricotta gnudi, pretzels, salads and sandwiches. They’re compensating for the lack of their own offerings currently with a selection of guest taps.