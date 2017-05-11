Toronto is getting a new food market open all summer

Toronto loves it summertime food markets. Once it gets warmer, these moveable feasts pop up all over the city, letting us stock up on fresh produce and dine al fresco.

The newest one to enter the fray will animate one of Toronto's newer parks, which could use a bit of action.

Social enterprise Aangen, which runs the shipping container cafe in McCormick Park, is organizing the Lisgar Park Market.

Aangen is currently seeking food and artisan vendors for this weekly event that's slated to run every Saturday from June 24 until October 28 beside West Queen West.

Aangen's executive director Gurbeen Bhasin says the market aims to launch with 20 to 30 vendors, and she hopes to eventually get that number up to 40 or 50 later in the season.

There are also plans in place to host holiday markets in the park in November and December.

Bhasin notes that the local businesses and residents who sit on Lisgar Park's stewardship council are excited about the market, which will serve to support the local economy.

"Rather than shopping at a big box store," says Bhasin, "come and spend your dollars locally."