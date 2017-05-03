LCBO recalls popular gin brand because alcohol content too high

You might want to wait before pouring yourself a gin and tonic because the LCBO just recalled a bunch of gin after discovering some bottles had a higher alcohol content than advertised.

The recall is on 1.14-litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin. According to an LCBO news release, the crown corporation's quality assurance team discovered that some bottles (lot L16304w) had an alcohol content of 77 percent, instead of the advertised 40 percent.

The LCBO has removed the forties from its shelves and is encouraging all licensees (i.e. businesses) and regular customers to return their affected bottles for a full refund.