Game of Thrones wine is coming to Toronto because what else are you supposed to drink when you return to the Seven Kingdoms on July 16, when season seven finally premieres.

Things are heating up (well, cooling down) in Westeros and you'll soon be able to take it all in while sipping on three types of GoT wine from Bob Cabral and California’s Vintage Wine Estates, which will hit the LCBO this summer.

There will be a red blend ($29.95) that's supposed to represent the Targaryens, a Chardonnay ($29.95) tied to the Lannisters and their golden lion sigil, as well as a Cabernet Sauvignon ($74.95) for the Starks - they are the kings of the north, after all.

All three types of wine will be available for pre-order via the LCBO.com from June 7 to 21, while the red blend and Chardonnay will appear at select LCBOs starting on July 12.