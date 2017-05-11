Drake Hotel unveils grand plans for new location on Sterling Road

The Drake will open the doors to its new food palace at 128 Sterling Road next month.

Called the Drake Commissary, this 8,000 square foot former condiment factory will serve as the Drake Hotel Properties' central production kitchen. It'll also be a restaurant, bakery, bar and larder, or a "gastronomic town square," as it's described in a news release.

Along with a 5,000-square-foot kitchen, the space will include a dining area, a patio, a coffee and cocktail bar and a retail area, or pantry.

If you visit, you'll be able to peek into the production area. “We’re removing the mystery from the kitchen and bridging the gap to the dining room, welcoming our diners to see everything we’re doing,” says Ted Corrado, The Drake's corporate executive chef, in a news release.

Like all Drake properties, the Commissary will feature an program put together by the Drake's curator Mia Nielson. You can also expect to find food-related workshops, talks and parties there.

Since it's right next to Henderson Brewing Co., it'll serve up its own special blonde ale called Art House and you can start sipping it when the Drake Commissary opens on June 9.

This is the one of many new additions arriving on Sterling Road. The next big one, of course, is the Museum of Contemporary Art.