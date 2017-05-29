Dangerous Dans has closed its doors after 18 years

It was a sad weekend for burger lovers in Toronto because Riverside staple Dangerous Dan's closed its doors after spending 18 years at the corner of Queen and Broadview.

The restaurant flipped its final patty on national burger day, a fitting farewell for this much loved greasy spoon.

Saying goodbye to a #riversideto Legend! 😢 Love or hate, #queenandbroadview will never be the same. Thks #dangerousdans for setting the path in making Riverside a true destination! 🙏 A post shared by KABOOM Chicken (@kaboomchicken) on May 27, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

Plenty of well wishers stopped by for last chance to indulge one last time on massive burgers and deep friend Mars bars.

Pizza Nova bought the building at Queen and Broadview in 2015 and now, DD's lease is up. "I could have renewed but I don't think I would have made any money," chef and owner James McKinnon told us back in February.

A post shared by kartikey1 (@kartikey1) on May 28, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

"Basically they wanted an 80 percent rent increase and repairs. I've renewed my lease four times before and I can tell the difference when a landlord wants you to renew and when they don't."

Meanwhile, across the street, the revamped Broadview Hotel readies for its big reveal. It's a major period of change in this neighbourhood.