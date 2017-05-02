Cinco de Mayo events in Toronto for 2017

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Cinco de Mayo events in Toronto mostly go down on May 5 and revolve around tequila, Mariachi and tacos. But you'll also find lucha libre, dancing and specially curated menus to help you celebrate Mexican culture in bars and restaurants across the city.
This Tex Mex joint will offer complimentary frozen margaritas from 5 to 6 p.m. Then throughout the night, folks can enjoy snacks, $5 Don Julio Tequila, $5 Dos Equis and over 30 tequilas to choose from.
1 Tequila, 2 Tequila, 3 Tequila, more! It's a night of tequila shots, margaritas, Striker’s knock-out nachos and chicken quesadillas! It's also the NBA Playoffs, so expect game three of the Raptors - Cavaliers series at this sports bar celebration.