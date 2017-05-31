Eat & Drink
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cider festival toronto

The top 5 cider festivals in Toronto this summer

Eat & Drink
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Cider festivals in Toronto this summer showcase the latest and greatest Ontario craft brews. We already have multiple cider bars with the sparkling stuff on tap, and cider will also make appearances at several of this season's biggest beer festivals.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

Toronto's Harry Potter bar opening castle-themed patio

The top 5 cider festivals in Toronto this summer

Popular Beaches cafe might relocate due to rent increase

Game of Thrones wine is coming to Toronto

Toronto restaurants are now shaming suspected thieves online

Win VIP tickets to the Wine & Spirit Festival

Webers just opened a burger stand in Toronto

Rectory Cafe on Toronto Island closing its doors for good