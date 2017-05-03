Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
twitter breakup toronto

Breakup at Toronto restaurant gets live tweeted

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Call it being in the right place at the right (wrong?) time. Ashe Dryden, a White House Fellow, programmer, and diversity advocate, was enjoying lunch in Toronto before catching a flight out when she overhead a couple breaking up.

Dryden captured the whole saga on Twitter after tweeting this: "omg the woman next to me just confronted the man with her because she found out he’s been seeing her while in another long-term relationship."

It seems like Dryden was at SOCO in the Delta Hotel when this all went down. The whole thread's worth a read, especially for Dryden's commentary. Back in 2015, writer Anne Thériault chronicled a bad first date on Twitter. The result was also gold.

Lead photo by

@ashedryden

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurant adding meal surcharge to pay employee benefits

Breakup at Toronto restaurant gets live tweeted

Toronto is getting an Uncle Tetsu doughnut cone

Outdoor farmers' markets open in Toronto this week

Popular Chinatown restaurant Lee Garden closes its doors

LCBO recalls popular gin brand because alcohol content too high

The top 35 sports bars in Toronto by neighbourhood

Cinco de Mayo events in Toronto for 2017