Breakup at Toronto restaurant gets live tweeted

Call it being in the right place at the right (wrong?) time. Ashe Dryden, a White House Fellow, programmer, and diversity advocate, was enjoying lunch in Toronto before catching a flight out when she overhead a couple breaking up.

Dryden captured the whole saga on Twitter after tweeting this: "omg the woman next to me just confronted the man with her because she found out he’s been seeing her while in another long-term relationship."

It seems like Dryden was at SOCO in the Delta Hotel when this all went down. The whole thread's worth a read, especially for Dryden's commentary. Back in 2015, writer Anne Thériault chronicled a bad first date on Twitter. The result was also gold.