This is when Toronto farmers' markets open for the season

Toronto farmers' markets let us stock our fridges and pantries with fresh produce and locally made foodstuffs from vendors based in and around the GTA. While some markets run all year, most pop up for the warmer months.

Now that it finally feels spring-like in the city, it's time to get excited to start shopping outside once again. There's a different farmers' market on each and every day of the week and they all offer something a little bit different.

Of course, you can always check out perennial favourites, such as the St. Lawrence Market or the the market at the Evergreen Brick Works, or go market hopping and visit a neighbourhood you've never explored before.

Here's when the farmers' markets in Toronto:

Seasonal

Trinity Bellwoods Farmers' Market: May 9 (Tuesdays)

Davisville Village Market: May 9 (Tuesdays)

Ryerson University Market: May 10 (Wednesdays)

Weston Farmers' Market: May 13 (Saturdays)

East York Farmers' Market: May 16 (Tuesdays)

Leslieville Farmers' Market: May 21 (Sundays)

Cabbagetown Farmers' Market: May 23 (Tuesdays)

Annette Village Farmers' Market: May 24 (Wednesdays)

Montgomery's Inn's Outdoor Market: May 24 (Wednesdays)

Metro Hall Farmers' Market: May 25 (Thursdays)

North York: May 25 (Thursdays at Mel Lastman Square)

Humber Bay Shores Farmers' Market: May 27 (Saturdays)

Junction Farmers' Market: May 27 (Saturdays)

Nathan Phillips Square Farmers' Market: May 31 (Wednesdays)

UTSC Farmers' Market: May 31 (Wednesdays)

East Lynn Park MyMarket : June 1 ( Thursdays

Sherway Farmers' Market: June 2 ( Fridays

Withrow Park Farmers' Market: June 3 ( Saturdays

Bloor Borden MyMarket: June 7 (Wednesdays)

Yorkville Village Market: June 7 ( Wednesdays

Stonegate Farmers' Market: June 20 ( Tuesdays

Appletree Uptown Market: TBD

Liberty Village MyMarket: First week of June

Year-round