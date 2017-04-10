This Week on DineSafe: Hakka Legend, Hakka Bros, Banh Mi Nguyen Huong, Alexandria

This week on DineSafe two Hakka restaurants in Toronto landed in hot water after city health inspectors slapped them with yellow cards. Some of the worst infractions included failing to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and failing to maintain hazardous foods.

Find out which other restaurants got in trouble with city health inspectors this week.

Alexandria (1940 Lawrence Ave. East)

Inspected on: April 3, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hakka Legend (2058 Ellesmere Rd.)

Inspected on: April 3, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and Operator fail to maintain hazardous foods.

Banh Mi Nguyen Huong (322 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: April 4, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

By The Slice (861 York Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: April 4, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Hakka Bros (3685 Keele St.)

Inspected on: April 5, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 4, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Royale Fine Dining Banquet (648 Silver Star Blvd.)

Inspected on: April 6, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sichuan Ren (5195 Yonge St.)