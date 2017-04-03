This Week on DineSafe: Boxcar Social, Kupfert & Kim, Crave, Sky Dragon, Progress Bakery

This week on DineSafe a series of healthy lunch spots got nailed with yellow cards by city health inspectors. A dim sum restaurant also found itself in hot water after landing eight infractions, three of which were deemed crucial.

Find out which other restaurants got busted by city health inspectors this week.

Sawasdee (895 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: March 27, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous food(s) at 4C (40F) or colder.

Progress Bakery (996 Dovercout Rd.)

Inspected on: March 28, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.

Crave Healthy Habits (120 Adelaide St. West)

Inspected on: March 29, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: March 29, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failure to wash hands when required.

Sky Dragon (280 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: March 29, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated, operator fail to maintain hazardous food(s) at 4C (40F) or colder and operator fail to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.

Boxcar Social (1208 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: March 30, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 6)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Kensington Natural Bakery and Cafe (460 Bloor St. West)