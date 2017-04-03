This Week on DineSafe: Boxcar Social, Kupfert & Kim, Crave, Sky Dragon, Progress Bakery

This week on DineSafe a series of healthy lunch spots got nailed with yellow cards by city health inspectors. A dim sum restaurant also found itself in hot water after landing eight infractions, three of which were deemed crucial.
Find out which other restaurants got busted by city health inspectors this week.
- Inspected on: March 27, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous food(s) at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: March 28, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.
- Inspected on: March 29, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: March 29, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failure to wash hands when required.
- Inspected on: March 29, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated, operator fail to maintain hazardous food(s) at 4C (40F) or colder and operator fail to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.
- Inspected on: March 30, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 6)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: March 30, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure premises cleaned to prevent food contamination.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.