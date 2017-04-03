Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Boxcar Social, Kupfert & Kim, Crave, Sky Dragon, Progress Bakery

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe a series of healthy lunch spots got nailed with yellow cards by city health inspectors. A dim sum restaurant also found itself in hot water after landing eight infractions, three of which were deemed crucial.

Find out which other restaurants got busted by city health inspectors this week.

Sawasdee (895 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: March 27, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous food(s) at 4C (40F) or colder.
Progress Bakery (996 Dovercout Rd.)
  • Inspected on: March 28, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.
Crave Healthy Habits (120 Adelaide St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 29, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Kupfert & Kim (200 Wellington St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 29, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failure to wash hands when required.
Sky Dragon (280 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: March 29, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated, operator fail to maintain hazardous food(s) at 4C (40F) or colder and operator fail to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.
Boxcar Social (1208 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: March 30, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 6)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Kensington Natural Bakery and Cafe (460 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 30, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure premises cleaned to prevent food contamination.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for March

This Week on DineSafe: Boxcar Social, Kupfert & Kim, Crave, Sky Dragon, Progress Bakery

The top 10 food events in Toronto this spring

The top 10 early morning brunch restaurants in Toronto

It will soon be legal to drink in Toronto parks

This secret Toronto supper club might be one of world's best

The top 10 brunch restaurants in North Toronto

Ontario Place getting a big taco festival this summer