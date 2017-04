Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

The Dundas General opened yesterday at 1243 Dundas St. W. on the ground floor of the Abacus Lofts and is now serving up coffee, baked goods and "gourmet grab-and-go."

Mexitaco has moved from Christie Pits and reopened in East York/Scarborough at 1109 Victoria Park Ave.

Sala Modern Thai Kitchen is now serving up authentic Thai fare at 1262 Danforth Ave. (just east of Greenwood Ave.)

Seoulicious has replaced Danji at 590 Yonge St. (north of Wellesley).

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Dineen Coffee will be opening its second location in the Financial District in the next month or so in the Commerce Court lobby at 199 Bay St. (at King St. W.)

HÖM Cafe should be opening any day now at 95 Cumberland St. in Yorkville.

Si Lom, a Thai bistro that will replace Just Thai at 534 Church St. in the Village., is set to open next month.

Closed