More Toronto stores might soon be open on statutory holidays

Toronto might feel like a ghost town on statutory holidays, especially since most stores are closed and many of us use long weekends to get out of the city.

However, Toronto's Municipal Licensing and Standards Committee will discuss a staff report today that recommends the city review the bylaw governing which Toronto businesses need to close on stat holidays.

The report suggests the city hold public consultations to look at the impact of letting businesses (beyond restaurants) that serve prepared food stay open on holidays. It also recommends clarifying the bylaw and looking into an application process for retailers wishing to work the nine stat days.

As CBC News notes, the bylaw is a little confusing. Right now, only businesses that are less than 2,400 square feet and sell a certain type of products can stay open.

Certain tourist areas - including the Eaton Centre and the Distillery District - are also exempt from these rules.