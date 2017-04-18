Eat & Drink
perfectly uncomplicated lattes

Tim Hortons just opened a fake cafe in Toronto

What at first appeared to be a new addition to the many indie cafes that line Queen West turns out to have been a cleverly crafted publicity stunt put together by Tim Hortons, centred around the one thing Instagrammers and Torontonians alike can’t get enough of: the simple latte.

Apparently called Perfectly Uncomplicated Lattes, a minimalistic white storefront at Queen and Bathurst advertises itself on Facebook with this poetic credo: “The perfect latte. It’s perfectly uncomplicated. It's freshly ground premium espresso beans. It’s steamed 100% Canadian milk. It’s one size. And an affordable price. Just say, ‘Latte.’”

These sound like the words of a hip new concept cafe, but don’t be fooled: it’s all a witty ploy by the multinational chain to show how their product stands up to the curated artisanal offerings metropolitans pride themselves on enjoying.

The cafe is open at 634 Queen St. West from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

