The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for March

New restaurants in Toronto invite us to try all kinds of new things, like different types of Thai and Italian cuisine, and make it even easier to indulge in familiar chicken, pizza, pasta and poke.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto in March.

A new restaurant across from St. Lawrence Market is wholeheartedly embracing the seafood trend sweeping Toronto right now with a kitchen serving up fare like ceviche, poke bowls and sushi all in one place.

This new Junction restaurant specializes in Northeastern Thai style cuisine, with a variety of soup and noodle dishes as well as immaculately wrapped spring rolls and traditional golden bags.

It may not seem like Yorkville and comic book nerds go together, but they’ve collided at last at this new restaurant on Avenue Road serving elegant fare and cocktails with a quirky vintage toy and comics theme.

Yet another King West spot has opened serving up Hawaiian poke, but this one has chicken and tofu as protein options alongside the usual tuna and salmon, served on your choice of rice or zucchini noodles.

This Italian restaurant that replaced Frank's Kitchen in Little Italy has a swanky menu of upscale bistro fare like spaghetti bolognese, aged striploin, oysters, and lobster.

Located in East York, this new breakfast spot is bringing the bennies with pulled pork, steak and brisket options as well as sandwiches and burgers near the intersection of St. Clair East and O'Connor.

This Riverside wine bar doesn’t serve full entrees per se, but you’re free to stuff yourself silly on owner Laura Carr’s daily selection of basic meat and cheese plates as well as olives while you down your choice from a list of exclusively Ontario wines.

The Libretto team knows pizza is all about takeout, so they converted their former A3 Napoli space into a delivery and takeout only Libretto location where you can get their red and white pies and salads in a jiff instead of sitting down to eat them.

The name of this place connotes a kind of Italian grocer or deli, and that’s the idea behind this Roncesvalles Village shop that comes to us from one of the people behind Buca. Find homemade pasta here as well as sandwiches and other ready-made meals to go.

A destination for rotisserie and fried chicken has arrived in Sherway Gardens thanks to the minds behind The Carbon Bar. Pair their birds with an array of elevated sides like Quebecois baked beans or fun Southern-inspired cocktails.