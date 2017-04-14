Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
kensington market

Kensington Market is getting a beer garden and outdoor flea

Toronto is flush with outdoor markets, street festivals and other shopping events during the warm spring and summer months, but starting this June, we'll get a new one.

The Kensington Flea Market will makes its debut on the second Pedestrian Sunday of the season (June 25) in the rear courtyard at 214 Augusta Avenue.

Expect to find lots of eco-friendly and up-cycled goods here because the team behind Trashed & Wasted (the anti food waste festival) is organizing this incoming flea, which will also include a beer garden.

Trashed & Wasted hasn't announced its list of vendors yet, but according to a news release, they'll have folks selling vintage clothing, records and handmade goods. Along with beer, there will be iced coffee and frozen treats for sale.

You can visit this market within the market on June 25, July 30 and August 27.

Hector Vasquez

