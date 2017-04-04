Eat & Drink
10 restaurants for Easter brunch in Toronto 2017

Restaurants for Easter brunch in Toronto act like a home away from home for many. While some larger ones take reservations and offer special meals, others merely serve as convenient meeting places for friends and family without the need for advance planning. 

Here's a selection of restaurants that will be serving Easter brunch in Toronto this year.

Antler

Step into the Canadian wilderness at this Dundas West gem. They'll be serving brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with a special braised rabbit Eggs Benny on both days.

Cafe Belong

Find this cozy spot nestled inside the Evergreen Brick Works. It's serving Easter brunch on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cafe Fiorentina

This Danforth fave is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, so grab a homey meal here. It's closed for the holiday Monday.

Cluny

If you have a family or large group in tow, head to this Distillery District French bistro for its expansive menu. It's open all weekend and takes reservations.

Daisho

Head upstairs at Momofuku and be prepared for whatever special Easter weekend brunch menu they've prepared. They haven't revealed details yet, but last year's menu included fresh bagels, lamb sausage, scrambled eggs and smoked trout.

Dirty Food

This cheery diner in the Junction makes Caesars with beet juice and serves up chicken and waffle sandwiches. They're offering brunch Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Figo

One of the best things about Figo, other than the Italian-inspired food and beautiful interior design, is that they take reservations. Impress your whole family on Saturday or Sunday for brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Peter Pan Bistro

This buzzy spot on Queen Street West is open for brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a special Easter weekend dish.

Thompson Diner

 The Weeknd/Selena Gomez date spot and unassuming local diner is open Saturday, Sunday and Monday for Easter brunch with $5 Caesars and mimosas.

 White Lily

This new Toronto brunch spot is small, so get there early for brunch on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. They make their own doughnuts, serve full English breakfasts and will have special menu items for Easter.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at the Thompson Diner

