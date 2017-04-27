Cheap drink deals in Toronto go beyond happy hour offerings. Many of the city's restaurants and bars offer drink specials that last all day long. From $5 brews to half price wine, drinking on the cheap in Toronto isn't as difficult as you might think.
Here's a roundup of the cheap drink deals in Toronto by day of the week.
Multi-Day
- Sauce on the Danforth has 2oz house cocktails for only $6.19 before 6 p.m. and $5.75 tall boys seven days a week.
- Prohibiton has Jägermeister & JD Tennessee Honey shots for only $2.43 everyday.
- Wide Open offers $15 pitchers and $5 mixed drinks all night every Friday and Saturday. They also have $5 Jim Beam shots seven days a week.
- The Lakeview has daily $4 pints, $14 pitchers, $3 mimosas and $4 Caesars.
- Insomnia does $5 mimosas everyday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Bar 244 always has $3 drinks on offer.
- Duke of Devon has half priced bottles of wine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday.
- Duke of Richmond has half priced bottles of wine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday.
- Duke of Kent has half priced bottles of wine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday.
- Duke of Somerset has half priced bottles of wine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday.
- Duke of Westminster has half priced bottles of wine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday.
- Duke of York has half priced bottles of wine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday.
- McSorley's Saloon has $5.50 beer specials everyday after 5 p.m.
- Lou Dawg's gets good grades with Toronto's student population for its $5 shots of Jack, Jameson and Jager every day of the week.
- The Bar With No Name runs a special on Monday and Wednesday where pitchers are $12 and bar rail costs $3.75.
- Beaumont Kitchen has weekend brunch drink specials of $5 Caesars and $5 bellinis. For dinner on the weekend get $8 Beaumont sangrias and $8 egronis.
- The Dog's Bollocks has a rotating offering of cheap drink specials on bottles, pints and shots throughout the week.
- Bill Hicks Bar has cheap drinks available on Fridays and Saturday. Prices range from $4 to $6.
- Kinka Izakya locations do $3 sake bombs on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The bar at the Drake Hotel. Photo by Jesse Milns.
Monday
- Wide Open is the ultimate drinking destination on Mondays. Score $4 drinks on pretty much everything.
- Macho Radio Bar has $5 margarita specials on Mondays.
- Sneaky Dee's does $4 sours and bar rail every Monday.
- The Office Pub on both King and John offers $5.50 craft pints all day and $4 mix drinks after 4 p.m every Monday.
- Scotland Yard does Brown Bottle Monday where Molson Canadian, Coors Light, Canadian 67, Molson Export, Molson Stock Ale, Molson Dry are $2.65.
- Tortilla Flats serves up daiquiris for $4.49 every Monday.
- H Bar has craft beer sampler for $8.50 on Mondays.
- Beaumont Kitchen serves their martinis for just $7.
- Dog & Bear has $15 pitchers.
- Kinka Izakya locations have bamboo sake for $25.
Cocktails at Sauce on the Danforth. Photo by Jesse Milns.
Tuesday
- The Drake does treat yourself Tuesday where wine is 1/2 price after 3 p.m.
- The Ballroom offers $4 gin or vodka martinis every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to close.
- Sauce on the Danforth has $5.09 wine and $6.19 cocktails on Tuesdays for ladies night.
- Wide Open offers $3.50 bottles of blonde and big wheel on Tuesdays.
- Macho Radio Bar will give you a shot of Tequila Tromba for $5 on Tuesdays.
- Sneaky Dee's has two drink specials on Tuesday. $5 Corona and $4 Tequila Olmeca.
- The Office Pub on John does $5.50 Steam Whistle & Creemore pints all day Tuesday.
- The Office Pub on King has $6 tall boys all day on Tuesday.
- Scotland Yard does Tall Boy Tuesday where Junction Conductor’s Craft Ale, Sidelaunch Wheat Beer, Sidelaunch Pale Ale, Sidelaunch Mountain Lager, Coors Banquet, Brickworks 1904 are just $4.40.
- H Bar does pints of Pilsner for $5 every Tuesday.
- Beaumont Kitchen on Tuesday has drink specials of $7 prosecco and $5 Peroni.
- Brassaii offers 1/2 price wine bottles every Tuesday.
- Dog & Bear has tall boys on offer for $5 on Tuesdays.
- Kinka Izakya locations have kinka sake for $2o.
Cheap drinks at Bill Hicks. Photo by Jesse Milns.
Wednesday
- Sauce on the Danforth has $5.09 beer on Wednesdays starting at 4 p.m.
- Wide Open serves $4.50 mixed drinks and $5 pints on Wednesdays.
- Crocodile Rock does 911 Wednesdays where drinks are $2.50 all night long.
- Macho Radio Bar has a $5 on Ketel One vodka on Hump Day.
- Sneaky Dee's offers bottles of Amsterdam Blonde, Amsterdam Big Wheel, PBR and Oldstyle Pilsner for just $3.50 midweek.
- The Office Pub does three drink specials on Wednesday. Score $3.50 domestic and selected premium beer bottles, $5.50 Amsterdam Blonde pints and 3.50 Mix Drinks after 4 p.m.
- Scotland Yard hosts Wet Wednesday where Molson Canadian, Coors Light, Rickard’s Red, Molson Stock Ale, and Nicklebrook Cause & Effect are just $4.40.
- Tortilla Flats offers $3.49 bottles of domestic brews.
- H Bar offers tall boys of Wellingston Spa and County Dark for $5.50 on Wednesdays.
- Beaumont Kitchen does half price wine bottles on Wednesdays.
Making magic happen at Beaumont Kitchen. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Thursday
- Insomnia does Martini Thursdays where the bevy will only set you back $5 or $6.
- Crocodile Rock offers live music on Thursdays and drink specials for $4 until 10 p.m.
- Sneaky Dee's has a special of an Amsterdam radler and bar rail shot for $10.
- The Office Pub has $5.50 Moosehead Pints and $5.50 Ricards Red pints til 11 p.m. every Thursday.
- Scotland Yard does a Thirsty Thursday special where 2oz cocktails are $5.30, Heineken pints are $5.75 and you can get $1.25 off all 9oz glasses of wine.
- The Bar With No Name hosts a Thirsty Thursday special where tall boys are only $5.
- Tortilla Flats serves margaritas for $4.49 on Thursday.
- H Bar offers doubles of Vodka, Rum, Rye and Gin with a mix of your choice for $6 every Thursday.
- Beaumont Kitchen serves their speciality cocktails for $8 on Thursdays.
Cocktails at H Bar. Photo by Jesse Milns.
Friday
- Crocodile Rock offers $2.50 drinks until 10 p.m. on Fridays.
- Macho Radio Bar does Fiveyay Fridays where drinks like wine and rail liquor only cost $5.
- H Bar has two five bottle specials on beer during Fridays. Get Cool Beer for $17 and Big Wheel Or Blonde for $18.
- Beaumont Kitchen finishes of their weekly night drink specials on Fridays with $7 pinot grigio and $7 Stella Artois.
Saturday
- The Ballroom serves $5 Caesars every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- McSorley's Saloon does double Caesars or sparkling mimosas for $7 during brunch. In the evening they have 2oz lime margarita $7 for Mexican night.
- H Bar on Saturdays offer mimosas for $4 and house drinks for $3.
Sangria at Macho Radio Bar. Photo by Jesse Milns.
Sunday
- The Ballroom has $4 rail, $5 Caesers and $5 wine available all day on Sundays.
- Sauce on the Danforth does Pint Sundays where a pint will set you back $5.09. The promo starts at 3 p.m.
- Wide Open offers $3.50 rail and domestic bottles every Sunday.
- Macho Radio Bar does pitcher specials on Sundays. A pitcher of Canadian goes for $18 and a pitcher of sangria for $20.
- Sneaky Dee's has $20 sangria pitchers and Grolsch for $4.50 on Sundays.
- Scotland Yard offers two drink specials on Sundays. All beer and wine produced 100km from Toronto for $4.40 and $5.30 double Caesars.
- Tortilla Flats prices their Caesers at $4.99 on Sundays.
- H Bar on does a 10z Caesar for $4 as well as a five bottles of Stonewall for $16.
- Kinka Izakya locations have chu-high for $5.
Lead photo by
Hector Vasquez of the Caesar at The Lakeview