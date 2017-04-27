Cheap drink deals in Toronto go beyond happy hour offerings. Many of the city's restaurants and bars offer drink specials that last all day long. From $5 brews to half price wine, drinking on the cheap in Toronto isn't as difficult as you might think.

Here's a roundup of the cheap drink deals in Toronto by day of the week.

Multi-Day

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Insomnia does Martini Thursdays where the bevy will only set you back $5 or $6.

Crocodile Rock offers live music on Thursdays and drink specials for $4 until 10 p.m.

Sneaky Dee's has a special of an Amsterdam radler and bar rail shot for $10.

The Office Pub has $5.50 Moosehead Pints and $5.50 Ricards Red pints til 11 p.m. every Thursday.

Scotland Yard does a Thirsty Thursday special where 2oz cocktails are $5.30, Heineken pints are $5.75 and you can get $1.25 off all 9oz glasses of wine.

The Bar With No Name hosts a Thirsty Thursday special where tall boys are only $5.

Tortilla Flats serves margaritas for $4.49 on Thursday.

H Bar offers doubles of Vodka, Rum, Rye and Gin with a mix of your choice for $6 every Thursday.

Beaumont Kitchen serves their speciality cocktails for $8 on Thursdays.

Friday

Crocodile Rock offers $2.50 drinks until 10 p.m. on Fridays.

Macho Radio Bar does Fiveyay Fridays where drinks like wine and rail liquor only cost $5.

H Bar has two five bottle specials on beer during Fridays. Get Cool Beer for $17 and Big Wheel Or Blonde for $18.

Beaumont Kitchen finishes of their weekly night drink specials on Fridays with $7 pinot grigio and $7 Stella Artois.

Saturday

The Ballroom serves $5 Caesars every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McSorley's Saloon does double Caesars or sparkling mimosas for $7 during brunch. In the evening they have 2oz lime margarita $7 for Mexican night.

H Bar on Saturdays offer mimosas for $4 and house drinks for $3.

Sunday