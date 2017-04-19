Cheap burger deals in Toronto by day of the week

Cheap burger deals in Toronto are available seven days a week and can be found at some of Toronto's top bars, restaurants and takeout joints. So the next time you're hankering for a burger piled high but are running low on funds, you've got plenty of options.
Here's a roundup of the top burger deals around Toronto.
Multi-Day
- Banknote offers their all day burger and a half pint of Rolling Rock for $10 Monday to Sunday.
- Top Gun Steak has a cheeseburger, fries and pop combo for $7.99 from Monday to Saturday.
- Jackson's Burger runs a buy 1 get 1 free burger special everyday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Each day features a different burger on special.
Monday
- Sneaky Dee's serves their veggie burger with cheese for $8.25 and their bacon cheeseburger for $9.25.
- Bishop and the Bleacher has burgers with fries and onion rings for just $13.95 on Monday from 5 p.m. to close.
- Java House has burger combos and pint for $10.95.
- The Office Pub does Pimp Your Burger Mondays. All burgers are $10 and you can add up to four toppings to your patty.
Tuesday
- The Court Jester serves cheeseburgers and fries for $8.95.
- The Roy lets you save $3 on their Roy Burger every Tuesday.
- Tara Inn offers 1/2 price Conroy and Banquet burgers.
- The Dizzy hosts their burger night every Tuesday.
Wednesday
- Crown & Dragon dishes out their Dragon burger and a domestic pint for $14 every Wednesday after 5 p.m.
- St. Louis hosts their burger nights on Wednesday and you can grab their Angus version for only $5.50.
Thursday
- The Ballroom serves their classic burger and a pint for $15 every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Gabby's offers their brisket burger, fries and beer for only $15 on Thursday all day.
- Sneaky Dee's chicken breast burger and a side will only set you back $9 on Thursday.
Sunday
- Jackson's Burger has a family meal deal offer on Sundays. Four burgers and two orders of small fries for $22.99.
