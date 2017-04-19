Cheap burger deals in Toronto by day of the week

Cheap burger deals in Toronto are available seven days a week and can be found at some of Toronto's top bars, restaurants and takeout joints. So the next time you're hankering for a burger piled high but are running low on funds, you've got plenty of options.

Here's a roundup of the top burger deals around Toronto.

Multi-Day

Banknote offers their all day burger and a half pint of Rolling Rock for $10 Monday to Sunday.

Top Gun Steak has a cheeseburger, fries and pop combo for $7.99 from Monday to Saturday.

Jackson's Burger runs a buy 1 get 1 free burger special everyday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Each day features a different burger on special.

Monday

Sneaky Dee's serves their veggie burger with cheese for $8.25 and their bacon cheeseburger for $9.25.

Bishop and the Bleacher has burgers with fries and onion rings for just $13.95 on Monday from 5 p.m. to close.

Java House has burger combos and pint for $10.95.

The Office Pub does Pimp Your Burger Mondays. All burgers are $10 and you can add up to four toppings to your patty.

Tuesday

The Court Jester serves cheeseburgers and fries for $8.95.

The Roy lets you save $3 on their Roy Burger every Tuesday.

Tara Inn offers 1/2 price Conroy and Banquet burgers.

The Dizzy hosts their burger night every Tuesday.

Wednesday

Crown & Dragon dishes out their Dragon burger and a domestic pint for $14 every Wednesday after 5 p.m.

St. Louis hosts their burger nights on Wednesday and you can grab their Angus version for only $5.50.

Thursday

The Ballroom serves their classic burger and a pint for $15 every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Gabby's offers their brisket burger, fries and beer for only $15 on Thursday all day.

Sneaky Dee's chicken breast burger and a side will only set you back $9 on Thursday.

Sunday