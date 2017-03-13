This Week on DineSafe: Pho 88, Congee Queen, Gladstone Hotel, The Gabardine

Eat & Drink
dinesafe toronto

This week on DineSafe there are no restaurant closures to report but a popular Financial District restaurant and one of Toronto's top boutique hotels landed yellow cards due to multiple infractions.

Here's who got carded by DineSafe police this week.

Juice & Java (2102 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: March 7, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pho 88 (5197 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: March 7, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to provide approved meat and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Chito's Pizza (1308 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 8, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Congee Queen (3850 Sheppard Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: March 8, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Gladstone Hotel (1214 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 8, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Sunrise House (661 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 8, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operated failed to maintain hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C. 
The Gabardine (327 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: March 10, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Orange Alert (298 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 10, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

