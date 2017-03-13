This Week on DineSafe: Pho 88, Congee Queen, Gladstone Hotel, The Gabardine

This week on DineSafe there are no restaurant closures to report but a popular Financial District restaurant and one of Toronto's top boutique hotels landed yellow cards due to multiple infractions.

Here's who got carded by DineSafe police this week.

Inspected on: March 7, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pho 88 (5197 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: March 7, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to provide approved meat and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Inspected on: March 8, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Congee Queen (3850 Sheppard Ave. East)

Inspected on: March 8, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Gladstone Hotel (1214 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: March 8, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sunrise House (661 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: March 8, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operated failed to maintain hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C.

The Gabardine (327 Bay St.)

Inspected on: March 10, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Orange Alert (298 Dundas St. West)