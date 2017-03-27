Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Phipps, Casa Manila, AAA Public House, C'est Bon, La Tortilleria

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe a popular Texas barbecue joint was inspected twice, landing conditional passes with each visit. Also inspected this past week was one of Toronto's best butter tart purveyors who landed seven infractions.

See which other establishments got dinged with yellow cards this week on DineSafe.

AAA Public House (598 Gerrard St. East)
  • Inspected on: March 20, 2017 and March 23, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Casa Manila (879 York Mills Rd.)
  • Inspected on: March 20, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
La Tortilleria (1009 Dufferin St.)
  • Inspected on: March 20, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Courense Bakery (1014 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 21, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Times Square Diner (531 Wilson Heights Blvd.)
  • Inspected on: March 21, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 9 (Minor:3 , Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
C'est Bon (2140 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: March 23, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Hakka Garden (25 Overlea Blvd.)
  • Inspected on: March 23, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Phipps Bakery Cafe (420 Eglinton Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: March 24, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Sheba Ethiopian (418 College St.)
  • Inspected on: March 24, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

