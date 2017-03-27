This Week on DineSafe: Phipps, Casa Manila, AAA Public House, C'est Bon, La Tortilleria

This week on DineSafe a popular Texas barbecue joint was inspected twice, landing conditional passes with each visit. Also inspected this past week was one of Toronto's best butter tart purveyors who landed seven infractions.

See which other establishments got dinged with yellow cards this week on DineSafe.

AAA Public House (598 Gerrard St. East)

Inspected on: March 20, 2017 and March 23, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Casa Manila (879 York Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: March 20, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

La Tortilleria (1009 Dufferin St.)

Inspected on: March 20, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Courense Bakery (1014 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: March 21, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Times Square Diner (531 Wilson Heights Blvd.)

Inspected on: March 21, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 9 (Minor:3 , Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Inspected on: March 23, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Hakka Garden (25 Overlea Blvd.)

Inspected on: March 23, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Phipps Bakery Cafe (420 Eglinton Ave. East)

Inspected on: March 24, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sheba Ethiopian (418 College St.)