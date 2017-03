Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Figures, a resto-bar with locally commissioned comic book art as decor, has opened in the space that was formerly Coco Lezzone at 137 Avenue Rd. in Yorkville.

Isaan Der, a restaurant specializing in northeastern Thai cuisine, is now open at 2961 Dundas St. W. in the Junction.

Pizzeria Libretto's takeout joint has taken over what was previously A3 Napoli at 589 College St. in Little Italy.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

The Saigon Hustle, "an urban Vietnamese eatery," will be replacing Rose City Kitchen at 406 Queen St. W.

Fancy Franks will soon open a fourth location at 484 Parliament St. in Cabbagetown.

The Butternut Baking Co., which specializes in all-natural, gluten-free, grain-less and low-carb baked goods, is opening in the Junction on April 15 at 2743 Dundas St. W.

Kellys Landing, a bar and grill that will take over shuttered Casey's Bar and Grill at 123 Front St. W., is set to open this spring.

Other news