Toronto is cracking down on energy drinks

Toronto wants to curb the consumption of Red Bull and other high caffeine energy drinks. The Board of Health plans to meet later this month to review how and where energy drinks can be sold in the city.

According to these agenda notes, they're looking to restrict sales and consumption by targeting those who organize events on city properties. 

One way to do this is to mandate that these organizers familiarize themselves with Health Canada’s warning not to mix energy drinks with alcohol and to make sure their bartenders are aware of this.

They also want organizers to consider not selling energy drinks at all, though this would simply be a request and not an outright ban on sales.

Also on the agenda is the restriction of sales of energy drinks to anyone under the age of 19.

Toronto's Board of Health has had its sights on limiting the consumption of energy drinks since at least 2014, and continues to plug away at this directive.

Right now the measures are mostly educational and lack much by way of incentive or bite for those who don't comply, but it's unlikely that the city's about to drop this issue any time soon.

