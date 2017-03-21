Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
forbes maple syrup

Toronto company forced to give away hundreds of maple syrup bottles

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If local producers and small businesses don't follow the federal laws regarding the distribution of maple syrup, they can find themselves in a sticky situation.

That's why, for the past few years, Forbes Wild Foods has been giving away its used maple syrup bottles for free. According to Canada's Maple Products Regulations every bottle of maple syrup that has a capacity of five litres (or less) has to be new.

Forbes Wild Foods' marketing manager Dyson Forbes says farmers' market customers regularly return their empty bottles once they're done eating up the sweet, sweet maple syrup inside. 

Forbes notes he used to give all of the empties to the Alchemy Pickle Company who would sanitize and re-fill them with kombucha. However, now that Alchemy's growing, it no longer needs the bottles.

"We’re hoping to find some other young entrepreneur or somebody that’s bottling things and could cut down on costs to use them," says Dyson.

Forbes Wild Foods appears at six farmers' markets - including the ones at Wychwood Barns, Evergreen Brick Works and Sorauren Park - and has about 12 boxes of empty one litre bottles and 15 boxes of empty 225 millilitre bottles every two weeks.

Dyson posted about the bottles on Facebook. Hopefully he and his team can continue recycling their empties while helping burgeoning businesses (and following the law!) at the same time.

Lead photo by

Forbes Wild Foods

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto brewery just made Canada’s first ever cocktail beer

Toronto company forced to give away hundreds of maple syrup bottles

Huge lineups in Toronto for free bagels today

Toronto is getting a White Castle themed pop-up

This Week on DineSafe: BQM, Bitondo's, Pulp Kitchen, ABC Bakery, Tacorrito

This Toronto bar is not in the St. Patrick's Day spirit

District Eatery bringing a big rooftop patio to King West

St. Patrick's Day in Toronto draws huge lineups at Irish pubs