This Toronto bar is not in the St. Patrick's Day spirit

While folks around Toronto are dressed up in green to clink glasses and say sláinte this St. Patrick's Day, one bar is not having any of it.

Thirsty & Miserable on Baldwin Street is never shy on its chalkboard signs, but for March 17, it seems to be feeling especially salty.

"Looking to celebrate St. Paddy's Day?" reads the sign. "Heads up! This is not your bar!" it continues. It also says it might apply a 17 percent gratuity to anyone dressed in green.

This bar might not want anything to do with the holiday. However, other watering holes around the city have already attracted huge emerald-clad lineups.

And one pub has partnered with Arrive Alive Drive Sober's car wreck coaster initiative to help prevent patrons from drinking and driving.