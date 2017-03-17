Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
st patrick day toronto

This Toronto bar is not in the St. Patrick's Day spirit

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

While folks around Toronto are dressed up in green to clink glasses and say sláinte this St. Patrick's Day, one bar is not having any of it.

Thirsty & Miserable on Baldwin Street is never shy on its chalkboard signs, but for March 17, it seems to be feeling especially salty. 

"Looking to celebrate St. Paddy's Day?" reads the sign. "Heads up! This is not your bar!" it continues. It also says it might apply a 17 percent gratuity to anyone dressed in green.

This bar might not want anything to do with the holiday. However, other watering holes around the city have already attracted huge emerald-clad lineups.

And one pub has partnered with Arrive Alive Drive Sober's car wreck coaster initiative to help prevent patrons from drinking and driving.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This Toronto bar is not in the St. Patrick's Day spirit

District Eatery bringing a big rooftop patio to King West

St. Patrick's Day in Toronto draws huge lineups at Irish pubs

City tells Toronto business to take down its accessibility ramp

Toronto bar has ingenious way to discourage drunk driving

Toronto food events: Winter Brewfest, Vegan Bake-Off, Urban Sugar Shack

Toronto is cracking down on energy drinks

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Figures, Isaan Der, The Saigon Hustle, Butternut Baking Co.