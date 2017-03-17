Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drunk driving toronto

Toronto bar has ingenious way to discourage drunk driving

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's St. Patrick's Day and already green-clad crowds are clamouring outside of Toronto bars and pubs. But amidst the frivolity, one group has a clear message for those celebrating: don't drink and drive.

A new campaign from Arrive Alive Drive Sober, by marketing agency Rethink Canada, features coasters made with materials from crashed vehicles that say, "this coaster used to be a car that never made it home."

In Toronto these coasters are being used at the Emmet Ray, a whiskey bar at 924 College St.

A couple of years ago, Rethink worked with Uber to install breathalyzer kiosks in Toronto that would hail drunk users free rides home.

Lead photo by

@theemmetray

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This Toronto bar is not in the St. Patrick's Day spirit

District Eatery bringing a big rooftop patio to King West

St. Patrick's Day in Toronto draws huge lineups at Irish pubs

City tells Toronto business to take down its accessibility ramp

Toronto bar has ingenious way to discourage drunk driving

Toronto food events: Winter Brewfest, Vegan Bake-Off, Urban Sugar Shack

Toronto is cracking down on energy drinks

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Figures, Isaan Der, The Saigon Hustle, Butternut Baking Co.