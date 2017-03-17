Toronto bar has ingenious way to discourage drunk driving

It's St. Patrick's Day and already green-clad crowds are clamouring outside of Toronto bars and pubs. But amidst the frivolity, one group has a clear message for those celebrating: don't drink and drive.

A new campaign from Arrive Alive Drive Sober, by marketing agency Rethink Canada, features coasters made with materials from crashed vehicles that say, "this coaster used to be a car that never made it home."

In Toronto these coasters are being used at the Emmet Ray, a whiskey bar at 924 College St.

A couple of years ago, Rethink worked with Uber to install breathalyzer kiosks in Toronto that would hail drunk users free rides home.